See the two Ghanaian dancers who 'made' Wode Maya

Wode Maya is, arguably, Ghana’s biggest, most influential YouTuber today but like all great stories, there was always a point where all of his successes had to begin.



With very little known about the real story behind how this young Ghanaian became such a toast of the African continent when it comes to telling the real African story, the young YouTuber finally produced a video to highlight the journey of his career.



While still a student in China, Wode Maya turned his boredom around, taking an interest in creating a YouTube account just because he wanted to be part of the story of two young men.



Apush and Borga, as Wode Maya explained in the video, were in the United States of America at the time and had been known for dancing in their videos in a way that captivated him.



In his own words, Wode Maya said all he wanted to do was to be able to comment on the videos of these other Ghanaians from across the world from where he was at the time.



In fact, for clarity, the popular YouTuber said at the time, he was not even sure of what he was getting himself into.



“I created my channel in January 2013; I didn’t create the channel because I wanted to become a YouTuber. I created the channel because I wanted to comment on the video of two young Ghanaians living in America, dancing and showing off every single day.



“And their names are Apush and Boga Gh. A big shout out to these guys, and I believe that they inspired my journey,” he explained in the nearly 13-minute-long video.



Wode Maya also used the video to detail reasons he believes that people should never envy the successes of people whose paths they have not walked before.



The YouTuber also spoke about moments when he was at his lowest points so much so that his channel was nearly shut down.



