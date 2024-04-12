See the 'massive' reception Bawumia got after Eid prayers in Kumasi

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, for the 2024 Eid-al-Fitr prayers for Muslims in Ghana.



It was at this event that Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, for the first time declared his stance on the practice of homosexuality in Ghana; stating that as a Muslim he does not support LGBT activities.



After the Eid prayers, the vice president and his supporters ‘took over’ the streets of Kumasi.



Viral visuals of Dr Bawumia’s tour of Kumasi showed many residents of the garden city waiting to catch a glimpse of the vice president.



The convoy of the vice president was also followed by a lot of people, mostly dressed in Islamic apparel.



The NPP flagbearer could also be seen at some point happily clapping and waving at the residents of Kumasi.



See visuals of the vice president's tour on the streets of Kumasi below:





Today, After the Eid Prayers at Kumasi, The Zongos are solidly behind Dr. Bawumia, The love is so deep and organic!



The Next President Of Ghana.

Naamu Nei ????????????????????????#Bawumia2024 #ItIsPossible pic.twitter.com/25rarVquox — Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) April 11, 2024

Receiving such a cold reception among Muslims on Eid day is telling for a man who plays the "I'm a Muslim card." If I were Alhaji Bawumia, I would simply advise myself. The future holds the potential for significant embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/jnGzDs5eUJ — Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) April 12, 2024

This was Dr. Bawumia in Kumasi, everyone was happy to see him so they were applauding and cheering him up. Breaking the 8 is possible. pic.twitter.com/huwReNgwWW — ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@natioonn) April 12, 2024

