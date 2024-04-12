You are here: HomeNews2024 04 12Article 1925787

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

See the 'massive' reception Bawumia got after Eid prayers in Kumasi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia waving at the crowd on the streets of Kumasi Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia waving at the crowd on the streets of Kumasi

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, for the 2024 Eid-al-Fitr prayers for Muslims in Ghana.

It was at this event that Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, for the first time declared his stance on the practice of homosexuality in Ghana; stating that as a Muslim he does not support LGBT activities.

After the Eid prayers, the vice president and his supporters ‘took over’ the streets of Kumasi.

Viral visuals of Dr Bawumia’s tour of Kumasi showed many residents of the garden city waiting to catch a glimpse of the vice president.

The convoy of the vice president was also followed by a lot of people, mostly dressed in Islamic apparel.

The NPP flagbearer could also be seen at some point happily clapping and waving at the residents of Kumasi.

See visuals of the vice president's tour on the streets of Kumasi below:







BAI/ ADG

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.