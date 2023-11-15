See the extent of devastation caused by spillage of Akosombo Dam in North Tongu as flood water recedes

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The extent of damage from the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams is being seen in the affected areas as the flood water recedes.



Pictures shared on social media on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose constituency was hardly hit by the spillage showed serious devastation in the affected communities.



The pictures showed structures including houses, shops and other facilities completely destroyed.



Not all the flood waters had receded as some structures could be seen still submerged.



Ablakwa, in his post, said that his office is still collecting data on the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.



He, however, indicated that he expects the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to announce an “adequate and fair allocation for resettlement and compensation” for the flood victims during his budget presentation on Wednesday.



As the VRA-induced flood waters recede, my office has been collecting additional data on damaged properties and also assessing the full impact of devastation.



It is the strong expectation of my beloved constituents and I that tomorrow’s Budget Presentation in Parliament will… pic.twitter.com/X1M5RySl2i — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 14, 2023

