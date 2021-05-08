You are here: HomeNews2021 05 08Article 1255225

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

See the clap-backs Ghanaians are giving Akufo-Addo on his "I am humble" PR tweet

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Hashtags have surely been big deals this week but to crown it all, at least so far, has been the new one generated after the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bwumia, tweeted #HeIsFixingIt in response to the more popular #FixTheCountry campaign.

Since then, the various variants of the #FixTheCountry hashtag have been competing with it, with a few others aligned to the ideology that what really needs fixing is the attitudes of Ghanaians, birthing the hashtag #FixYourself, among others.

In his attempt to also prove his merit, or, to turn the attention of the populace to what his government is doing that he believes makes it a working leadership, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, made this post on his Twitter page:



Following the tweet, users on Twitter descended hard, clapping-back on the president's attempt to douse their anger.

In their replies, several users presented their alternative evidences of the mess that they believe have culminated in their furor at the government, and for which reason they are calling on it to #FixTheCountry.

Here are a few of them:





























Join our Newsletter