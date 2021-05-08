General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hashtags have surely been big deals this week but to crown it all, at least so far, has been the new one generated after the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bwumia, tweeted #HeIsFixingIt in response to the more popular #FixTheCountry campaign.



Since then, the various variants of the #FixTheCountry hashtag have been competing with it, with a few others aligned to the ideology that what really needs fixing is the attitudes of Ghanaians, birthing the hashtag #FixYourself, among others.



In his attempt to also prove his merit, or, to turn the attention of the populace to what his government is doing that he believes makes it a working leadership, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, made this post on his Twitter page:





Are you really proud? We've been on an online demonstration for days now and it's very evident you've seen what's going on but wa yi wani. #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/e5hvPooFq4 — ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) May 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/zUweFRSZ1X — KING OF ACCRA on Spotify and Tidal (@kingofaccra) May 8, 2021

Oh my God so when #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/ta8UC58Ro1 — Ibrahim Khalifa Junior (@Ibrahim22916493) May 8, 2021

Mr President,please with all due respect,can you please stop lying to yourself,to your citizens and to the world at large.This is the state of the Agordeke Hospital in Afram Plains North,an area that definately goes to the polls when you need their vote #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/ir5T9EBW0N — Mr Payne (@Paynekila) May 7, 2021

And these are the roads that link Alekuma,Borkorborkor to Nsakina with the WORST electricity supply,its not a make up nor photoshop because this is where i live,so please stop lying to the world..The true STATE of GHANA.#FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountryGhana #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/6cZktAK9Tb — Mr Payne (@Paynekila) May 7, 2021

This is indeed an unnecessary tweet when citizens are wallowing in pain n calling on you to fix the system. What does your tweet brings on board to solve teething problems of Ghanaians. We are waiting on you as a leader to say something positive. Or u ar making mockery of us. — osman (@oswatara) May 7, 2021

Blackstars is calling -- calling for $25m

We are one people -- but few dey chop the money

Gold is beneath the soil --but hunger be our friend

We are at the center of the world - - but far from the world in development.

Akwaaba - to the land that is Rich in POVERTY #FixGhanaNow — AYISƐM ???????? (@aayisem) May 7, 2021

Just Fix it pic.twitter.com/Wi21j4phpE — EDEM BRAINZ (@EdemTedzi) May 7, 2021

This the current state of Ghana ???????? pic.twitter.com/2fPMfoSoiH — NanaYaw AkaBaako (@aka_baako) May 8, 2021

Ghana 64 years of independence

1No good hospitals

2Unemployment

3No good roads

4No classrooms for students

5No desk for students

6Bad education system

7Full of corruption

8People still good to bed with an empty stomach

9People still doesn't have good water to drink pic.twitter.com/a1cWfgF1hf — Ibrahim Khalifa Junior (@Ibrahim22916493) May 8, 2021

One thing that caught my mind in the voice over is that we have the richest soil in the world.



So the question is why do we still import food? Why ain't we taking full advantage?



It's good we are projecting Ghana but let's look deeply within our potentials. — Duke of Takoradi ???????? (@amzedek) May 8, 2021

This is Awoshie to Pokuase High Way. No street lights on this big high way ooo.



I have seen it kill two people crossing the road at night with my own eyes.



One was a young guy learning metal works beside the melcom. I took the pics that night.#NameAndShame pic.twitter.com/mkylEjCZsi — Stephen Quarshie (G.A.F) (@s_quarshiefx) May 8, 2021

Following the tweet, users on Twitter descended hard, clapping-back on the president's attempt to douse their anger.In their replies, several users presented their alternative evidences of the mess that they believe have culminated in their furor at the government, and for which reason they are calling on it to #FixTheCountry.Here are a few of them: