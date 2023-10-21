See the beautiful second wife of Chairman Wontumi, Michelin Lawson

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

The second wife of controversial Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was in the spotlight during the funeral of the late CEO of Miklin Hotel.



Michelin Lawson, the second wife of Chairman Wontumi, has four children with him.



She is reported to be a well-traveled woman who currently resides in Ghana.



The video, shared by photographer Yhawfocus on Tiktok, was captioned, "Meet the Wife of Chairman Wontumi Michelin Lawson."



The final funeral rites of the late CEO of Miklin Hotel, Michael Nsiah, took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Kumasi.



Present at the funeral were high-profile personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, among others.



