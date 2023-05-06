See pictures of Asantehene, Lady Julia, Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at Coronation of King Charles III

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, were quests for the coronation of the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III.



In addition to the two royals, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were also invited to the event as leaders of a Commonwealth nation.



The Asantehene and Lay Julia are drawing praise from Ghanaians after pictures of them at the event went viral.



Arriving at the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II adorned in Kenta Cloth with some gold ornaments was majestically waking with his wife, who was in a Kaba and Slit made from a matching Kenta Cloth.



Pictures shared by UTV showed the moment the two royals met President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at the event.



Akufo-Addo was in a sharp suit while his wife was in Kaba and Slit made from a Kenta Cloth.



Showing up and representing very well!



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



