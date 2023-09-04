See pictures from Otumfuo's sixth Akwasidae celebration

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II observed the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace on September 3, 2023.



The occasion marked the sixth celebration of the year and attracted a distinguished array of dignitaries, both from within Ghana and abroad.



Notably among the attendees were Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Godfred Akolbila, the victor of 'Ghana's Strongest' reality show, and leaders from the US-based Covenant United Church.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presence was particularly significant as he is currently a contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearership race.



During the celebration, he used the opportunity to seek the blessings of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ahead of the NPP delegate's congress, scheduled for November 4, 2023.



He expressed his deep appreciation for the blessings bestowed upon him by Otumfuo during the previous stages of his political journey.



He recounted, "I came in peace, and today being Akwasidae, I came for a visit and to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). Again, I came here initially to ask for his blessing when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP.



"He blessed me, and God also blessed his blessing, which materialized for me to win the contest on August 26, 2023."



The Vice President further emphasized the significance of the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest, noting that he still needed the blessings of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He stated, "We have another contest coming again on the 4th of November, where we are going to elect the flagbearer, and I still need his blessing.



"So, I came to ask for his blessing and inform him about it, that he may give me his blessings and show me the way to clinch victory. I thank you so much, and may God bless you."



See the pictures below:





