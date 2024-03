See image of one of the oldest freemason buildings in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Throughout Ghana’s history, freemasonry and its associated architecture designs have dominated many parts of the country.



While some of these buildings now stand alone today, others remain relevant to members of the oldest fraternal organisation in the world.



For instance, Cape Coast in the Central Region is home to many of these freemasonry buildings that still exist with unique designs, architecture and special inscriptions.



A photo of one of these buildings has recently been sighted and shared by @AsafoFlags, a handle on X which focuses on telling stories of the Fante people from the Central Region.



The image shows a building which was built by the Odd Fellows, one of the oldest fraternal societies founded in 1730 in the UK, who were also freemasons.



This showed that as far back as the days of slavery in the then Gold Coast, freemasonry existed.



The rather tall building has a notable trend of most masonic buildings with most of its windows and doors completely shut out – a unique theme of most freemasonry buildings.



Today, that very building has the inscription 'Belgrave Memorial Hall,' with the date '1879' embossed on it.



“Doing my rounds in Cape Coast taking in the architecture, I was told this building was built by the Odd Fellows, one of the oldest fraternal societies founded in 1730 in the UK they dabbled in Freemasonry. probably explains the Masonic coins being washed up on the beach regular,” the post by AsafoFlags read.



