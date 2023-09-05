See how Menzgold Transaction Verification Access Card looks like

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Embattled gold dealership company MenzGold last month announced the cancellation of a paid customer validation process in its efforts to facilitate the processing of payments for its aggrieved customers.



In a press release dated August 20, the company announced that it was abandoning the plan that requested GH¢650 from customers for an Access Card to know exactly how much the company owed them.



It read in part: “Following concerns by some well-meaning Ghanaians and an extensive engagement with stakeholders with respect to our 18th August, 2023 press release, we have resolved as follows;



“That Menzgold would cease the production and printing of the PVC Digital Access Cards, which imposes cost burden and shall resort to the printing of the PIN Codes only, for onwards distribution at no cost."



Weeks on, GhanaWeb has sighted a copy of how the said card looks like, after Bullgod, a music executive and investor in Menzgold shared his copy on Facebook.



"Just got my Menzgold Transaction Verification Access Card — I am a step away from retrieving my investments from Menzgold," he captioned his post with the casing of the card.



See his post below:







SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

