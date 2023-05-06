See first photos from King Charles III's coronation

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the coronation of King Charles III is taking place at the Westminster Abbey, London, a number of news outlets and pages on social media have started sharing early photos from the star-studded ceremony.



There is a tall list of invited guests, numbering over 2000.



Some of these people include the Asantehene of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; his wife, Lady Julia; and Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A good representation of the leaders of Commonwealth countries are also in attendance.



