General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

See first photos from King Charles III's coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving for the ceremony King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving for the ceremony

As the coronation of King Charles III is taking place at the Westminster Abbey, London, a number of news outlets and pages on social media have started sharing early photos from the star-studded ceremony.

There is a tall list of invited guests, numbering over 2000.

Some of these people include the Asantehene of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; his wife, Lady Julia; and Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A good representation of the leaders of Commonwealth countries are also in attendance.

See the first photos below:















