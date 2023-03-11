Security services urged to foster cordial relationships with civilians to combat crime

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, says the military should make it up to the people of Ashaiman by owning up to their mistakes.



Speaking to GBC News, Mr. Saani, said the unfortunate brutalities have only created enmity between the civilians and the military.



He, however, cautioned civilians to cooperate with security services.



Security services should also try to foster cordial relationships with civilians, in their attempt to rid society of criminals.



Meanwhile, the MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe, has expressed his preparedness to secure the services of professional psychologists to help victims of the Ashaiman brutalities, deal with fear and panic.



He also called on elders and opinion leaders within the community to intervene to ensure that cool heads prevail.



In an interview with GBC News, Mr. Norgbe gave the assurance that due process would be followed to see the conclusion of investigations into the matter.



He advised the victims to remain calm and not retaliate when they see personnel of the security services, as they work to bring justice to all affected.