Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Security services not happy about NPP hoodlums recruited into their midst - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Samuel Nartey George has revealed that men and women of the security services in the country are not happy about the recruitment of NPP footsoldiers in their midst.



Sam George made this revelation on social media when reacting to a video of an incident that saw a "self acclaimed" National Security personnel pulling a gun on a uniformed Police Officer in the presence of two equally armed soldiers in Asawase.



According to Sam George, the security services in the country are now being stuffed with unqualified criminals and thugs who have affiliations to the ruling NPP and their unprofessional conducts are what the well deserving and qualified personnel are not pleased with.



"How can we have a nation where our security services have become riddled with 'criminals' and thugs; armed and discharged on citizenry", part of Sam George's statement reads.



The MP further added that the actions of the self acclaimed National Security personnel would leave citizens worried if he is not made to face the consequences of his lawless conduct.



"How a known hoodlum now claims to be a National Security officer and points a weapon and threatens to discharge same at a uniformed Police Officer in the full glare of Military Officers without any consequences should leave you as a citizen worried...", he stated.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.