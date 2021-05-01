Security personnel reminded of their duty to protect the constitution

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the security services not to relent in their efforts to protect the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land.



He said upholding the tenets and safeguarding the Constitution was a legitimate responsibility of the security personnel, therefore they must discharge it effectively and at all times without fear or favour for peace and security of the nation.



Mr Kponor, speaking to Police recruits in Ho as part of the Constitution Week Celebration described the Constitution as a living document and therefore the support of all was needed to ensure that it “breathes and functions effectively.”



"It is important for us to live the constitution, defend it at all times against all forms of violation and abuse and be patriotic in our endeavours to promote national unity and cohesion," he said.



The Director encouraged the citizens to read the Constitution to enable them to understand the principles and objectives stipulated in it to empower them to support the nation-building process.



Mr Kponor said under the campaign dubbed: “Rally Round the Constitution,” his outfit was embarking on a vigorous citizens' engagement and awareness creation about the need for all and sundry to be abreast with the constitution and called for support from all.



Mr Andrews Dodzi Adugu, who was the guest speaker said, “the Police service must place themselves in a position that they can deliver on their mandate of keeping the peace, protecting life and property.”



He asked them to avoid engaging in acts that would put the name of the profession into disrepute, but rather discharge their duties professionally, upholding the ethics of the profession in high esteem to win public confidence.



Mr Adugu said intelligence gathering was key in forestalling any act aimed to cause mayhem and disturb the peace and unity of the country, therefore the police should continue to liaise with other security agencies to enable them to identify and quell any threat to the nation expeditiously.



"We must guard against any activity of political actors that threaten our national cohesion," he said, stressing that development could only take place in an atmosphere of peace, therefore any form of violence would destroy the gains made and reverse the country's progress clock.



Mr Adugu, speaking on the theme; “Unity and national cohesion: The role of the security services,” called for retooling of the police service to enable them to deliver effectively on their mandate to the state.



The Constitution Week is observed from April 28 to May 04, annually. The NCCE has been celebrating the Week since 2001. The people of Ghana overwhelmingly adopted the constitution as the fundamental law of the land on April 28, 1992, through a referendum.