Security personnel chase rioting Kpandai SHS students out of campus

A combined team of police and military personnel on Wednesday night chased out third year students of the Kpandai Senior High School (SHS) from campus for rioting.



The rioting students pelted stones at some teachers and destroyed school property over the seizure of their mobile phones by the school authorities.



The headmaster of the Kpandai SHS, Mr Abubakari Muggisu in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times confirmed the incident, but declined to give further details of the rioting.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness, Kwame Nakoja in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday said the headmaster escaped unhurt as he managed to flee the campus with his vehicle when the rioting students charged on him.



The eyewitness said the rioting students vandalised the senior house master’s office, and also destroyed the school notice board and streetlights.



He said but for the timely arrival of the security personnel, who had a hell of time to bring the situation under control, the students would have destroyed a lot of property in the school.



Mr Nakoja said at a point, the security personnel had to fire gunshots before the students left the school premises.



Mr Roland Tibri, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times said three of the security personnel who were injured by the rioting students and were rushed to Kpandai Hospital, are responding to treatment.



The PRO said that the Northern Regional Director of Education, Mr Edward K Azore was heading towards the school to assess the situation.





