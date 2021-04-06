Security officers take coronavirus jab in Hohoe

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: GNA

Officers from the Ghana Immigration Service have taken their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the Hohoe Municipality.



Assistant Superintendent Odoi Jeffery Nii Laryea, Commander, Wli Border Post, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 15 officers of the Service would receive the jabs.



He noted that the Wli border, which shared a boundary with Togo was still closed to human movement and opened for transportation of goods.



The Commander said unapproved routes were also being protected to ensure that nobody used them to and from Togo.



Mr Philip Nani-Tome, Hohoe Municipal Disease Control Officer, said a total of 1,010 people have received the jabs in the Municipality.



He said officers from the rest of the security agencies as well as staff from the banks, District Assembly and media organisations would also be vaccinated.



Mr Nani-Tome said no one had reported any serious issues after taking the Covid-19 jab.