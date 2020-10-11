General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Security officers foil attempt by Western Togoland thugs to block Aveyime, Sege roads

Some military officers at the scene

Information gathered by Atinkaonline.com indicates that security and intelligence officials foiled an attempt by thugs loyal to Western Togoland Separatists to block major roads again in the Volta Region and some parts of the Greater Accra Region.



According to our sources, the motor road between Aveyime and Sege, specifically a few metres away from Aveyime/Bator Sec/Tech SHS was partially blocked with huge heap of sand by suspected Western Togoland thugs on Friday night.



However, security officers proceeded to the scene on Saturday morning to clear the sand on the road to avoid any inconveniences to motorists.



Meanwhile, our sources within National Security indicate that officers have been put on high alert for the country to be ahead of the Western Togoland rebels.





