Security man slapped with 22-jail term for stabbing resident with fork

A 28-year-old private security man has been sentenced to serve a 22-year prison term, after having been found guilty of stabbing a resident of an apartment he was guarding with a meat fork.



A report by the Chronicles Newspaper dated Friday, June 16, 2023, indicated that the suspect, now a convict whose name is given as Alhassan Abdul Rahuf, admitted to the offence in his cautioned statement to the police.



According to the report, Rahuf broke into the victim’s (name withheld) house through the children’s window, changed into the victim's husband's clothes and barged into the room of the victim as she was getting dressed.



On seeing the accused, the victim was compelled by the incident to run out naked in search of help but was stabbed by the convict twice in the abdomen.



The court which was presided over by His Honor Isaac Addo on June 15, 2023, slapped the defendant with a 15 and 7-year sentence for unlawful entry and causing harm respectively.



The convict would serve 15 years imprisonment because the counts will run concurrently.



Presenting the facts of the case in court, the prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer named Rita Owusu who is the facility manager of Arabella Residence located at Cantonments, as the complainant.



The brief indicated that the victim, a businesswoman is a resident of Arabeila residence whiles the convict was a security guard with Protea Coin Security Company, which provides security services for the residence.



On April 28, 2023, at about 7:10 am, the convict who was on guard duty at the above-mentioned residence sought permission from his supervisor to use the washroom but failed to return to the post.



C/Insp Lawer continued that the convict after using the washroom went to the apartment of the victim, entered it through the children's playroom window and changed himself into the victim's husband's clothes. He left his uniform and boots in a polythene bag in the children's playroom and hid himself.



The next day, April 29, 2023, at about 1:30 pm, the victim was dressing up when suddenly, the convict barged into her while she was naked in the bedroom.



The victim shouted for help, but the convict rushed into the kitchen, picked up a knife and a meat fork, and stabbed her twice in the abdomen with the meat fork.

Bleeding profusely, she was rushed out to the hospital by a neighbour who heard the scream from the victim.



The convict on the other hand, also rushed out and cut one of the electric fence wires and scaled over the wall to escape.



Intelligence investigation by the Police led to the arrest of the convict at a nearby construction site.



He admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and led police to retrieve his security uniform kept in the victim’s room.



C/Ins Lawer told the court that after the investigation the convict was charged with the offences.



The victim remains on admission till date.



