Security man killed in a robbery attack at Dzodze

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

Some unknown gunmen have killed one Klutse Dzelu, a private security man at Petroland filling station located at Dzodze Camp near Seklekorpe in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region.



The deceased, believed to be in his late 60s, was found dead with his hands tied up and found at the back at the top floor of an office building with stores containing hardware materials.



Mr Wisdom Adorku, station manager of Petroland filling station and the hardware store, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said on Sunday May 2 at about 2300 hours, the suspected robbers after getting access to the security man, killed him after torturing him with sharp objects with his arms tied at his back.



"The deceased was the only person on duty when the robbers came," he said.



He also disclosed to the GNA that all the sales accrued both from the fuel and other building materials on Saturday and Sunday were taken away by the robbers.



Mr Adorku said an amount of GHC 13,722 was stolen from the hardware office as well as GHC 12,602 from fuel sales was also taken away.



DSP Christian Dogbatse, the Ketu North Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the media, said the body of the deceased has been sent to the St Anthony's hospital morgue, while investigations into the incident has commenced.



Mr Wemegah Gameli, owner of the business centre appealed to the general public to assist the Police with any relevant information to bring the perpetrators to book.



No arrest has since been made yet.