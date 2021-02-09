Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security man killed after robbers attack filling station at Ashongman

The police is investigating the killing of the security man known as Efo

A private security man at a filling station at Ashongman in Accra, was allegedly killed on the dawn of Monday, February 8, 2021, by three suspected armed robbers.



According to the Daily Graphic, the suspected robbers locked up two female attendants in one of the offices at the Pure Water GOIL Filling Station at Ashongman, while they stole money to the tune of GH¢2,006.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, who briefed the paper, stated that information got to them at about 3 am of that morning, of the said robbery attack.



She said that the police promptly proceeded to the scene and were able to rescue the two locked up attendants, who were in one of the offices at the station.



The deceased, identified only as Efo, and believed to be in his mid-forties, was found dead in a mini bus stationed at the filling station, with multiple cuts on his body, she added.



In the narration of the two female attendants, Effia Tenge said, they said that around 2:30 am, three young men, who were speaking pidgin English with a foreign accent, broke into their office and robbed them of the previous day's sales.



They stated further that the men were armed with a gun, an iron bar and a knife, which they used in their attempt to breaking a safe in the office.



They were however unsuccessful, she said.



Apart from the money they made away with, the attendants also said that the robbers made away with their phones and a laptop.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra while investigations continue.