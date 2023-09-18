Security guard missing, 15 others rescued from River Pra incident

Regional News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



A security guard believed to be in his early 50s has for days gone missing after a canoe carrying sixteen (16) passengers capsized on the Pra River at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.



However, 15 persons who were involved have been rescued by the local divers.



The cause of the incident is primarily detected to have resulted from the canoe's hefty load of goods together with passengers.



Persons onboard the canoe following the capsizing were forced to dive into the river for their lives, as local divers nearby managed to rescue fifteen (15) of them, leaving the victim whose identity is yet to be made public.



A survivor of the incident in an interview with GhanaWeb on what caused their near-death incident revealed that the canoe hit a log in the river which she earlier prompted the driver of but he turned a blind eye to it.



Traditional leaders of the area since the tragic occurrence have performed countless rituals to have the Pra River gods vomit out the missing victim but all to no avail, as NADMO officials team up with local divers to search for the missing security guard.