Security expert raises concern over Amidu’s failure to report threats to police

Security expert, Adib Sani has expressed worry over the likelihood that the Special Prosecutor may not have made an official complaint to the police over the threats he says he has received.



According to Adib, threats are very serious issues that should be dealt with in a serious manner.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the security expert said: “It is his word against some other persons’ word. As we speak, if someone texts you with a threat what you do as the first point of call is to inform the police. I am surprised that Martin Amidu has not gone to the police according to the information currently available."



"Maybe in one way or the other, he might have spoken with the police unofficially or officially. We do not know but for now, it doesn’t appear to be the case which I must say it is quite distressing. We are in this country where a number of high profile personalities were killed in the past”.



Adib notes that since there have not been any police reports to support Mr. Amidu’s allegations of threat, media houses and security analysts must be careful in how they analyze the issue. “Currently we have not seen anything and we are just going by what he says that is why we have to be careful with our analysis. It is always safe to say, ‘if whatever he is saying is anything to go by’”, she added.



He further educated the public on the need to always report threats to the police no matter who it is coming from. “If anyone threatens you, whether he is your husband or she is your wife, you have to urgently report it to the police. It is also good to just have it on records”, he stated.



Days after he resigned from the position of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu has said that he has been receiving threats because he dared to conduct corruption risk assessment into the controversial Agyapa deal.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to provide 24-hour police protection for the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.





