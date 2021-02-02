General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Security expert describes Police training as basic

A group of Police personnel

Security and Fraud expert, Richard Kumadoe has claimed that the training Ghanaian Police recruits go through needs to be revised as it does not fully prepare them for their work.



On his accord, the training they go through is nothing to write home about.



“The training given to the Police at the academy is too basic. Their standardized training needs to be looked at because it is all about running, dawn jogging, and classroom work."



He made this statement on the back of the alleged suicides of two (2) policemen over the weekend.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired, he described the employment processes of some employers as fraudulent.



“There is something about fraud that is worrying. The Human Resource Manager sometimes gives you a job and it has nothing to do with the training you received. And that is what sets the Europeans apart from us. Whites give you the role to play and later train you to fit the role but we cannot say same for us”.



He noted that the police service used to train officers into specific units but now, their training is jammed altogether.



He added that Police officers deal with a lot of things and also lose interest in their jobs.



“We need to investigate and find out if these two (2) individuals had some marital issues or problems in the office they were dealing with. I also have most Police Officers telling me they want to resign from the job because the joy and appetite to do the work is no more."



He advised the Police hierarchy to put in place measures to fully equip their staff to execute their roles effectively with significant attention being paid to their mental health.



On Saturday, the Half Assini District Police Commander, Supt Cyprian Zenge was reported to have shot himself in his house.



According to the assemblyman for the area, Kizito Trill Erzoah, the deceased left behind a note which read, “I am fed up”.



Another police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Greater Accra Region.



It is reported that the officer had requested a leave extension to seek medical attention which was described as “somehow psychological” but his superiors denied his request.