Security analyst details how thief bewitched his family, robbed them at Kasoa

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kasoa has become one of the towns that has been tagged with crime and violence. From the firing of warning shots at a registration centre by the MP for Awutu Senya East constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson to the killing of a 10-year-old boy by his friends for money rituals.



Many Ghanaians have taken to their various social media platforms to either share their bad experience at Kasoa or condemned the actions of persons who carry out such heinous crimes.



A security analyst, Adib Saani has also shared his encounter with a criminal months ago in Kasoa.



According to him, he went on a weekend get away with his family in Kasoa and to his surprise, the family got an additional person (a thief) in the bedroom.



He stated that the thief was lying right beside the kids in the bedroom and carried his operations in bits.



Adib Saani noted that the thief took their phones plus other belongings and when the thief had completed his mission, he brought them back to 'normalcy.



“Kasoa is an interesting case. I have personally…been a victim of crime in the area. I remember sometime. I remember some time ago, we went for a weekend, the criminals are so emboldened. Where we were staying, the bedroom is the last room and it’s a very long stretch. The criminal was able to come in, broke into the room and was lying under our bed…with babies lying beside him because obviously, you don’t want babies to be on the bed because they might roll and fall.”



“He was able to pick our phones and it was at the point of exit that I woke up and he was able to get away with it…it’s like they used some juju of that sort. Not knowing he had come in lapse,” he narrated on Metro TV’s Inside Pages programme on Saturday, April 10, 2021.



The security expert bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of the police service in that area.



He stated that the police has still not given them any feedback after lodging a complaint since the incident happened.



“We reported to the police, apparently the police knew the address and to date, nobody has shown face.”



This, he feels emboldens criminals to perpetrate more crimes as the law enforcement agency is not ready to bring perpetrators to book.



