Security agencies will deal with NDC protesters who misbehave – Minister

Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has issued a barrage of stern warnings to supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are protesting across the country without recourse to the law governing such acts.



According to him, the government will not relent to punish any of the protesters who misbehave and fall short of the law while protesting.



He acknowledged that it is within their right to protest on the streets to drum home their grievances but as they do that they should ensure that they do it within the remits of the law.



Ambrose Dery made this known when he spoke to Accra-based Joy News in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He said, “as they try to protest, they must do so within the law. If they go and breach the law, the law shall take its course”.



Ambrose Dery said as the Police protect the protesters, it’s imperative that the protesters also ensure that their protest does not put the lives of the citizens at risk.



“When you burn tyres on the street, you are causing damage to state property. You are burning and it will affect the roads needless to talk about what the health hazards are that you are doing so and the smoke is going to affect people who have respiratory problems. I think that at the end of the day, we must respect democratic principles. The NPP went to court, what is wrong with that? That is the only due process that you have any other means is doing it outside the law and it’s not advisable,” he said.

