Security Operative imprisoned three years for causing harm

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Tema Circuit Court A has sentenced a security operative to three years imprisonment.



The Circuit Court sentenced Benjamin Awuley Addico, a National Security Operative at the Tema Port for causing harm to a businessman Mr. Jonas Mensah. Narrating the details of the case to the court presided over by judge Agnes Opoku Banie, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police George Doe, said the complainant, Mr. Jonas Mensah, a Ghanaian businessman domiciled in the United States of America, was in the country for a visit.



ASP George Doe said on May 11, 2021, the complainant cleared his container at the Tema Port and was on his way to Accra with one of the cleared vehicles, when he crossed Addico’s vehicle at the Mankoadze Roundabout at Tema Community One.



He added that Addico followed the complainant’s vehicle and kept flashing his headlight to signal him to stop, but Mr. Mensah failed to stop and drove off.



Prosecution said at the RANA Motors area of the Harbour Road, both vehicles crashed, causing Addico’s front tyre at the driver’s side to bust in the process.



The Prosecution said Mr. Mensah lost control and climbed the pavement and his car almost landed on the opposite lane. Prosecution added that a confrontation ensued between the two men, but with the help of onlookers, Mr. Mensah pushed his car back onto the road and drove off, leaving Addico at the scene.



The Prosecutor added that Addico got infuriated by Mr. Mensah’s action, left his vehicle on the road and joined a Commercial vehicle to chase him.



According to the Prosecution, upon reaching the Motorway, about 40 meters from the Tollbooth, Addico saw Mensah’s car, hence, he alighted from the Commercial vehicle, dashed to the Complainant’s car, pulled him out, and beat him up mercilessly.



A Police Patrol Team got to the scene and sent both men to the Tema Regional Police CID for investigation, where a medical form was issued to Mr. Mensah to seek medical treatment for a cut he had sustained on the head.



The Prosecution said the complainant was treated and discharged and after further investigation, Addico was charged with the offense and arraigned for the court.



Addico was found guilty following a full trial. The Court ordered Addico to compensate the complainant with GHS 6,000.00 and sentenced Addico to 3 years in prison.