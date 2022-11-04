Security Council meets on Global Refugee situation

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: Edem Agblevor, ISD, Contributor

The Board Secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority, Harold Boateng, has called for stronger cooperation between the United Nations and regional arrangements to effectively deal with the increasing rate of refugees, especially in Africa.



He made this call at the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the global refugee situation.



He said critical attention needed to be given to addressing the drivers of instability which was an aggravating factor for the refugee situation.

Also, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR), Mr. Philippo Grandi, in a short briefing at the meeting gave an overview of the global refugee situation to the Council members.



The other members of the council who were present expressed concern about the global refugee situation some of which have been necessitated by conflicts in some parts of the world.