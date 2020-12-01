General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Second-year JHS, SHS students break on December 4

The students will resume on December 9

All junior and senior high schools across the country will go on a break from Friday, 4 December 2020 to Tuesday, 8 December 2020, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.



A letter addressed to all Deputy Directors of Education and signed by the Deputy-Director General of GES Anthony Boateng, “directed that all schools should provide a break to academic work from Friday, 4 December to Tuesday, 8 December 2020.”



The statement noted: “This should provide the opportunity for any student who wishes to travel home to do so during the period.”



It directed that: “All students who will stay at school during the period should be fed and comply with all school regulations and the health and safety protocols in place.”



“All students are, however, expected to return to school for normal academic work to resume from Wednesday, 9 December 2020,” the statement added.



Schools were reopened for second-year students of Senior and Junior High Schools to go back and complete the academic year on Monday, 5 October 2020 following the closure of schools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.