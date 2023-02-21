Second deputy Speaker of Parliament has cost our democracy the most - Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has refuted assertions that Ghana currently has a hung parliament.



Speaking in a 3FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said that there is no hung parliament because the only independent candidate in the House, the MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, decided to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, making them the majority.



He added that the decision of the Fomena MP, who is also the 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, to blindly support any government policy that is brought before the House is the cause of recent challenges in Ghana’s democracy.



“There is no hung Parliament… at every time the business of the day comes up, they have 138. And that is why I have said the person who has cost our democracy the most in the last two years and the next two years is the MP for Fomena, the second deputy speaker, my very good friend.



“Because I expected that his position will be one that will be taken on the basis of principle on each subject matter. So, when an issue comes because you are an independent candidate and because the NDC has 137 and the NPP 137, you should not have had a position of blanketly voting blindly for the NPP.



“His position should have been on the merit of each issue, he will look at it and take a decision on the basis of consultation with his people. So, you will then say that you can’t determine where he will vote but right now it is safe and sound given what he has done to always assume that he will vote with the NPP,” he said.



The Ningo Prampram MP said that NDC MPs cannot be blamed for failing to check the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo governments because they do not have the votes to do that.



