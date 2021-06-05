Second Rasta student reports to Achimota School

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, one of the two Rastafarian students rejected by Achimota School for wearing dreadlocks despite having gained admission to the school on merit, has finally enrolled following a recent court judgment in their favour.



Tyrone reported to school on Friday, 4 June 2021 and went through all the necessary processes.



His other Rastafarian colleague, Oheneba Nkrabea, enrolled on Thursday, 3 June.



They both had a warm reception from the students and managers of the school.



Immediately after enrolling, Tyrone had to sit an end-of-term exam as a General Science student.



