Secessionists criminals copying blindly - Sam Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto

The Western Togolanders, who hijacked Juapong last Friday, are a group of criminals who are copying blindly from what happened in Cameroon where a group also wanted independence for portions of that country, Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State, has said.



He indicated these are individuals that must be treated as criminals and be made to face the law.



The group, after blocking major entry points in the Volta Region, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.



The group, subsequently, blocked major roads to the Region and burnt car tyres.



However, a joint police-cum-military enforcement team rescued the police officers who were held hostage.



So far, 31 members of the secessionist group were arrested and, subsequently, airlifted to Accra and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.



One person died and several others sustained various degrees of injury during the exchange of fire between the security agencies and the secessionist group.



Reacting to the development, Mr Okudzeto said: “This is a criminal conduct by these people. These are Ghanaians that are copycats. When they see something happening somewhere they think it is just natural for them to also do the same thing.”



“You have seen what is going on in Cameroon where Western Cameroon also had…same problem when they were trying to cut off.



“Those in Ghana do not understand the history behind the other one and they try to confuse themselves as if they are the same,” he told Joy FM Tuesday, September 29.





