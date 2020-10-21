General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Secessionist group will not succeed – Akufo-Addo assures Volta Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has pledged to the people of Volta Region that he’ll do everything possible within his power to ensure that the secessionist group ‘Western Togoland’ fail to achieve their aim.



He commended the Chiefs of the Region for publicly condemning the criminal activities of the group that is agitating for independence from Ghana.



The chiefs have called for punishment of the persons involved as the law stipulates for seeking to destroy the peace and stability of the country



The secessionist group on Friday, September, 25 mounted attacks on some key places in parts of the Volta region including police stations at Aveyime and Mepe located in the North Tongu Constituency.



But speaking on the matter at a gathering of Chiefs of Dzodze and Penyi in the Volta Region on Tuesday as part of his tour of the Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the separatist group will not succeed.



“The people of Ghana are happy to hear such strong words coming from responsible traditional rulers in this part of Ghana about the attitude of the secessionists. Whatever be the case, they will not succeed. We are going to work together to ensure that they will not succeed.”









