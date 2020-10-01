General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Secessionist attacks: If I panic, the country panics - Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to the recent attacks by some secessionist group in the Volta Region.



In what can best pass for brazen assurance, the president stated emphatically that the country will definitely "deal with them", since the security agencies are on top of the issue.



The group on Friday, September 25, 2020 blocked some principal roads in the Region and on Tuesday, September 29, some unidentified people believed to be members of the group carried out an arson attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in Ho, setting fires to the company's buses.



The group is demanding to become an autonomous country called ''Western Togoland''.



The actions by the secessionist have become a grave concern to the entire nation with some political figures and socio-economic commentators condemning the group.



Some people have also slammed the President for going silent on the issue.



Visiting the studios of Hello FM in Kumasi on Wednesday, September 30, President Nana Akufo-Addo opened up on the matter.



According to him, he has left the matter in the capable hands of the security personnel, stressing the appropriate institutions are up to task.



He said he has unflinching confidence in the security agencies to handle the case and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.



He was of a strong conviction that the situation will be well handled by the security agencies.



''I have to be calm because institutions are in place. The security agencies are doing their work. They've started already and we'll see results. If I panic, the country panics. It's like the COVID-19 disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us. But I know the work that God has appointed me to do, if I panic, the entire nation will also panic. That is not the purpose of leadership. I'm supposed to assure people that our country will work. What is happening in the Volta Region in the time of these handful - it's just a handful of people, these secessionists - we'll deal with it. I have no doubts about it''



''I trust the security agencies. I trust the Armed Forces. I trust the Police. I trust their leadership. The intelligence agencies, I know they are all working very, very, very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible'', he said in an exclusive interview with host King Edward de Slave.





