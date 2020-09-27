General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: GNA

Secessionist Activities: Citizens must back the security agencies to succeed - George Amoh

Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh

George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Sunday, urged the citizenry to remain calm and support the security agencies in their efforts to deal with the illegal activities of the pro separatists Homeland Study Group Foundation.



He advised political activists to desist from commenting on the development with partisan interests and allow security officials to handle the situation professionally.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, he said the security agencies were in control of the situation, hence there was no need to blame them for the September 25 attacks.



At about 0200 hours, on Friday, elements of the Group attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations and mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads, disrupting the daily routine of the citizenry.



One person is confirmed dead and three persons, including a police officer, injured, in fire exchanges between security agencies and the pro secessionists, an official Joint Police/Military statement has said.



Some 31 persons have also been arrested to aid investigations into the matter.



Mr Amoh said the national interest should reign paramount when dealing with such complex matters or debating them.



He, therefore, commended the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, for what he called his “refreshing" comments, which condemned the activities of the secessionists and called for support for the security agencies.



Mr Amoh said the disturbances could derail the “March for peace and development" and encouraged the populace to support the security services to maintain law and order across the country.



“This is a big threat to our sovereignty and I think we do not need interference from our political actors now as we get closer to the December polls," he said.



"We should all give utmost support to the security agencies and volunteer information to them,” Mr Amoh said.



He also asked the media to be circumspect and conflict-sensitive in their reports and commentary in order not to throw the country into chaos.



Mr Amoh said Ghana cherished its peace and national cohesion and underscored the need for all to work towards safeguarding the nation’s unity.



“We have come very far as one people and should not allow such elements to destroy our peace, national cohesion and development,” he said.



Togbe Afede in his statement said, “This is not something that any of us should condone.



“This is something that we should all support the government to ensure it is nipped in the bud.”



He urged all to support the Government to contain the situation ”...That our country will remain the peaceful nation that it has always been. That it will remain the country that we take a lot of pride in.”



Meanwhile, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who is also Chairman of the Regional Security Council told the GNA on Sunday that, “The Region is calm. People are going about their daily activities.”



He expressed gratitude to the media houses who were supporting the efforts of the State, especially the security agencies, to ensure the safety of all.



“We are enjoying massive support from the majority of people in the Region, especially chiefs, and we are happy that the situation is under the control of the security agencies,” he said.



Dr Letsa said REGSEC and the various District Security Councils were working around the clock to ensure law and order.



Meanwhile, the joint statement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS), which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the 31 members of the Group who were arrested had since been brought to Accra for interrogation.



It assured the public that the activities of the Group had been brought under control.



On May 9, 2019, some of the leaders of the Group were arrested for planning to declare independence, some of whom face prosecution.



The Group represents the movement for secession and independence of Western Togoland from Ghana, which became part of the country following a plebiscite in 1957.



According to a United Nations online source, the Group was founded in 1994 by Mr Charles Kormi Kudzordzi as a platform to discuss their interests and objectives.



Before the plebiscite, Western Togoland was a United Nations (UN) Trust Territory under administration of Great Britain.



During the period of decolonisation in Africa, the UN called for a plebiscite on the future of Western Togoland - whether it would become independent or join in a union with the Gold Coast, which had just gained its independence.



Western Togoland decided to join the new Ghana in the plebiscite, organised by Great Britain, after which it was incorporated into the new State of Ghana.





