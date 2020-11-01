Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Search continues for missing Police officer

His wife has since reported the incident to the Police

Police Personnel and residents of Asuboi and nearby Communities near Suhum in the Eastern Region are continuing the search for a 50-year-old Police officer who has been missing for days.



Charles Adamu, the Police Inspector who is a driver attached to the Police Hospital in Accra reportedly went missing Friday, October 30, 2020 when he visited his plot of land at the Asuboi area in Ayensuano District.



His wife reported to the Police that her husband did not return to the house.



Police investigators went to the scene and found a Police vehicle used by the missing officer parked at the roadside near his plot with the ignition key on.



Kwaku Afari -former Assemblymember for Asuboi electoral area told Starr News there was public announcement Sunday morning where the youth were mobilized to help Suhum Police search for the missing Police officer.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News.



He urged the public to assist Police search for the missing law enforcer.

