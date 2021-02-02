Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Gemanews

Sealing of Abokobi-Ashongman road progresses

Construction of the Abokobi-Ashongman road

Work is fast progressing on the sealing of the Abokobi-Ashongman road as prima sealing of the road reaches Old Ashongman township.



The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Foster, disclosed in an interview with Gemanews, on Monday, 1st February 2021, that the contractor, Arimpa, is expected to complete the prima sealing of that stretch and continue with the first sealing.



"All things being equal, within a week from now, the Contractor will finish the prima sealing which is the base then further do the first sealing. We're expecting two phases of sealing after the prima, and, asphalt will come later", he stated.



The resumption of work on the road has brought great relief to residents and business owners along the road as well as commuters, with some describing the situation as "timely intervention by the Government, MP, Hon. Adwoa Safo and the Ga East Municipal Assembly" as harmattan intensifies.



Currently, the prima sealing has been done from Agbogba Junction, through Ablorh Adjei to Old Ashongman Lorry Station while the surface of the stretch from the Station to the end of the asphalt at Ahmadiyya School is being prepared for same.



