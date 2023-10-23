Seaboard Corporations, FMGL build canteen, donates food items to Maheam Anglican School

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

Seaboard Corporations and Employees of Flour Mills of Ghana Limited (FMGL) has handed over a twenty-seater canteen table to Maheam Anglican Primary A and B School in Tema Newtown in the Tema East Constituency.



This donation was made in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of FGML to curb the long-time challenge the school faced during dining.



The two companies also donated food items to the school on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, during the handing-over ceremony to ensure nutritious food is served to the students.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, Isaac Odamteen who commissioned the project said FGML financed the completion of the canteen after he has provided initial funds to the school to begin the construction of the canteen.



The MP mentioned that FGML has kept their commitment after contacting the company for their assistance to complete the project and therefore lauded the effort of the company for supporting the project.



“I am grateful for the good gesture shown by FGML for their confliction support and the school’s administration will ensure the twenty-seater table canteen that can take 200 students at a time is properly used”, he said.



The Managing Director of FGML, Nick Hutchison in addressing the teachers stated that nutritious food in the early ages of everyone’s life in the first nine months is crucial for his or her intelligence, therefore, the need to donate the food items to the school.



“I spent a lot of time with food fortification and child welfare in Kenya which is my home and if you will know anything, people’s level of intelligence is generated in the first thousand days of their lives and the nine months before that their mother’s life”, he stated.



According to him, books and teaching may be excellent but teachers will not realize the potential of their students’ intellect if nutrition is not perfect, particularly in the early years.



The headmaster of the school, Francis Copson expressed his gratitude to FGML for the kind gesture in providing the school with both canteen and food items.



He also called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to complete a school block that has been started to aid teaching.