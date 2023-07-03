Screening of NPP presidential candidates begins today, July 3

Politics of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Beginning today Monday, July 3, 2023, the National Presidential Vetting Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will begin vetting presidential hopefuls who have filed to run in the presidential primary.



Evans Nimako, Secretary of the Vetting Committee, issued a statement on behalf of the party.



Ten persons have filed to run in the election, and the party plans to have a special delegates conference in August to reduce the number to five.



It will then hold a national conference to select the presidential candidate in November of this year.



Former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwadwo Poku are among the presidential candidates scheduled to appear before the vetting committee on Monday, July 3.



Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, will all appear before the vetting committee on Tuesday, July 4.



Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie, and Essikado-Ketan Constituency MP Joe Ghartey will also be vetted on July 5, 2023.



Former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimako will be vetted on Thursday to complete the screening process.