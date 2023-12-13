Scrap dealer sentenced to 10 years for defrauding by false pretence

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Circuit Court at Yendi in the Northern Region, presided over by Judge H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire, has handed a 10 years sentence to a 33-year-old scrap dealer, Alhassan Nurudeen.



He was convicted on account of having been found guilty of the charge of defrauding by false pretence.



The statement of offence revealed, according to a citinewsroom.com report, that in June 2023, Nurudeen defrauded one Tahidu Iddrisu of over sixteen thousand Ghana cedis.



The complainant met the accused at a welding shop in Yendi, expressing interest in buying a tipper truck.



Convincing the complainant that his father owned a garage of tipper trucks, Nurudeen provided a contact claiming to be of his father, instructing the complainant to pay money.



A total of six thousand, five hundred was transferred via Mobile Money to the accused, who failed to deliver the promised tipper truck.



The case was reported to the Yendi police, and in his caution statement, the accused admitted taking money but claimed his father was unreachable abroad.



Judge H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire convicted him on his plea, sentencing him to 10 years imprisonment.



