Scrap dealer, one other electrocuted at Awudu Jei-Krodua

Regional News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two persons have been severely injured after being electrocuted by a high tension cable at Awutu Jei-Krodua in the Awutu Senya Wast District of the Central Region.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the high-tension cable which is almost falling to the ground for some time, has possed a great danger to residents.



Reports say, a teenage boy was electrocuted on the Monday November 20, 2023 after he innocently touched the high-tension cable.



On Wednesday, two people were passing and they touched the cable, electrocuting them instantly.



The badly burned victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment on motorbikes as there was no car to convey them.



According to the residents, they have called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to come and fix the pole, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears.



They have asked the ECG to put off their power to save them from further harm, and have vowed to ensure the right thing is done.