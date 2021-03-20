Scrap dealer jailed for possessing narcotics

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced Abubakari Kamal alias Raster to a 24-month jail term in hard labour for possession of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



The Court presided by Mr. Richard Delali Anku noted that contrary to section 5(1) of the Narcotic Control Act, it was against the laws of the state for an individual to possess narcotic drugs without any authorization.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akwesi Afrifa, of the Ashaiman Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service, said that, the Police on July 20, 2019 at about 2300 hours was on a patrols when they spotted the accused near a Filling Station at Ashaiman.



According to ASP Afrifa, the actions of the accused was suspicious which attracted the attention of the Police.



He said the police later conducted a search on the accused after which 60 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana was found on him.



Prosecution said the accused was arrested for further investigations.



ASP Afrifa said the substance were taken to the laboratory for medical examination after which it was established that the dried leaves were marijuana with a net weight of 148.80 grams.



According to the court, the sentence was also to deter others from the acts of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



