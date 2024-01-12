Scrap collector jailed for TV theft

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District Court has sentenced a 25-year-old scrap collector to six months in prison for stealing a television set worth GHC7,000.00 from Plus 2 Restaurant.



Abu Issahaku admitted to entering the restaurant through the window to steal the set, and he was sentenced accordingly.



Police Chief Inspector Achana Apewah told the Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenyo that the complainant, Mr Lawrence Kyei, is a waiter/caretaker at Plus 2 Restaurant and a resident of Kokomlemle.



He stated that Issahaku is a scrap collector and that on December 9, 2023, at about 1430 hours, Frank Taylor, a witness in the case, met Issahaku at the entrance of the Plus 2 Restaurant, carrying a 52-inch LG flat-screen television set valued at GhC7,000.00, wrapped in drapery.



Chief Inspector Achena said the witness confronted Issahaku and he abandoned the stolen item and fled.



The prosecution said the witness informed the complainant about the incident.



The complainant and the witness combed the area and found the convict sitting in front of a house at Kokomlemle.



Chief Inspector Achana said Issahaku after realizing that he had been caught, ran and entered a nearby gutter.



He was apprehended and while being sent to the police station, he fled and jumped into the big sewer at Nima.



According to the prosecution, a police patrol squad was dispatched to the area, and Issahaku was arrested and sent to Nima Police Station, where he was charged with unlawful entry and stealing.



He said an investigation cautioned statement was obtained from him, and that following the investigation, he was charged with the offences and brought before the court.