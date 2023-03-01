Scotland-based pastor launches door-to-door campaign for Mahama

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A Scotland-based pastor by the name of Osofo Bonsu has launched a door-to-door campaign to canvass for votes for former president John Dramani Mahama to win the flagbearer slot of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Launching the door-to-door campaign at the party’s headquarters in Accra, the pastor told the media that the rationale for the launch of the door-to-door campaign was to ensure Mr. Mahama wins the party’s presidential primary by 95 to 98 percent of the total votes cast.



According to him, when Mr. Mahama was in power, he never came to Ghana but when he eventually did, even though Mr. Mahama was out of power, he realised the good work he had done.



He said what failed the former president was the party's failure to sell his good works.



He said the campaign members will work to ensure a resounding victory for the former president to send a signal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Mr. Mahama is overwhelmingly loved in the party.



He noted that aside from this group, he is going ahead to create another group by name the Believers in Social Democracy to rally believers for the NDC going to the 2024 general election.



He argued that when believers rule, the country will be lifted, noting that when the wicked rule the people suffer.



"This is what we are seeing now under the watch of the NPP's government," he stated