Scores of vehicles stuck on storm-ravaged gullies-riddled Dodowa-Afienya dirt road after Saturday downpour

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Scores of vehicles are stuck on either side of the 15.3-km Dodowa-Afienya road after a heavy three-hour downpour on Saturday, 25 November 2023.



The deluge, which started a little before 2pm eventually ceased around 5pm.



It rendered the already-horrible and manhole-riddled road totally unmotorable as portions of the road were taken over by river-size puddles of flood waters.



All manner of vehicles, including heavyduty trucks, trailers, SUVs and saloon cars have been mud-trapped on either side of the road in front of a giant black house along the road which is about a kilometre from the Ghana Water Company Limited, also sited along the terrible dirt road.



Among those affected is Class Media Group's Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr Frank Baffour Atuahene, who reported to ClassFMonline.com that no vehicle is able to move on either side of the road because several of them got stuck on the only manageable spots of that portion.



It took the magnanimity of several locals to get some of the vehicles out of the mud traps.



However, the engines of some of the cars are not starting becuase they got damaged in the process while others had water enter into their engines.



This has been the bane of road users in that part of the Greater Accra Region for several years.



The last time the road had any major patch works done on it was in mid-2016 in the lead-up to that year’s general elections.