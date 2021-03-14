General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: GNA

Scores of commercial drivers arrested for road traffic offences

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has fined seven drivers GHC1,200. 00 each and issued an arrest warrant for four others who absconded from lawful arrest.



The Court was presided by Mr Richard Delali Anku.



Mr. George Kartey, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly Prosecutor told the Ghana News Agency at Ashiaman near Tema that the seven were charged contrary to paragraph 3 of the ASHMA By-Laws 2017 which, prohibits unlawful parking and loading on the main Highway within the Municipality.



He said eleven were initially arrested by Ashaiman Municipal Task Force over breach of some road traffic offences acts and arranged before the Court.



Mr Kartey explained that the recalcitrant drivers were arrested at the main Ashaiman Traffic Light area after several warnings were ignored.



He said the Municipal Assembly would enforce its by-laws to ensure sanity prevails within the Municipality.