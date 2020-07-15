General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Schools won’t shutdown just because 112 students are coronavirus positive – Nana B

National Youth Organiser of NPP, Nana Henry Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, says 112 senior high students across the country contracting COVID-19 should not cause closure of schools.



Four teachers have also been infected by the virus.



There have been incessant calls from various interest groups with the latest being the National Council Of Parent Teacher Associations of Ghana, urging government to close down schools to curb the spread of the virus but the government has dismissed the calls.



The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been vehement in adding their voice to this call.



However, speaking at the “Youth Must Know” series in Kumasi, Nana B slammed the NDC saying they are loud in making the call just for their parochial political interest.



“The other day the NDC held a press conference where they called for senior high schools to be shut down because there have been someone or two reported cases. What they said is not based on any scientific research and nor based on any health studies but rather their parochial political interest just to put fear in parents."







"When you look at the number of students and teachers in our schools they add up to 580,000, the number of students who have been infected by COVID-19 and are asymptomatic are 112, with 4 teachers infected. The NDC are saying because of this 116 infected persons we should let 580,000 students leave the schools and go home. What the NDC has forgotten is that any student who has contracted the disease got it from home and took it to the school.”



Meanwhile, the number of students infected by the students as put out by Nana B has been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.





