Schools selection portal to close October 24

Source: classfmonline.com

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of the portal for the school selection process by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), for both 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Schools and Private Candidates to enable them select their schools online for 2023 placement.



The exercise commenced on Tuesday, 3 October, and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, 24 October 2023.



In a letter, the GES requested all Regional Directors to communicate the information to the “Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education to ensure effective supervision and monitoring for successful completion of the exercise within the stipulated time.”