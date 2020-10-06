Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Schools reopen for JHS two in Bolgatanga Municipal

File photo: Schools across the country reopened for second year SHS and JHS students on Monday

Form two pupils of Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Bolgatanga Municipal have resumed school following the President's directive to reopen schools for second year JHS and Senior High Schools (SHS), to complete the academic year.





The President gave the directive on Sunday, August 30, 2020, during his 16th address to the nation about measures taken by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



He said JHSs would operate with a class size of 30 pupils while SHS would have a class size of 25 students.



They are expected to be in school for next 10 weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some JHSs in the Bolgatanga Municipality around 0900hrs observed that some students have reported to school and were busy cleaning the compounds.



In an interview, Miss Anafo Joyce, a pupil of the Sacred Heart JHS in Bolgatanga, was happy that school had reopened, saying, more work needed to be done to cover up for the lost time.



Master Francis Mwintan, a pupil at St. John's JHS said he was eager to be promoted to the next class, hence, the lockdown was an impediment to his aspirations.



Although 'Veronica' buckets with water and soap were mounted at vantage points for the pupils to wash their hands, the GNA observed that most of them were not wearing face masks.



Meanwhile, some said they were yet to acquire one for themselves and others said they were waiting for the government to supply them with the masks.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.