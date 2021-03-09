General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: GNA

Schools record 381 coronavirus active cases - GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says as of March 7, 2021, schools had recorded 381 active cases out of 1,709 cumulative case count.



So far, 281 schools out of about 6,000 had recorded cases of COVID-19 among students and pupils since schools re-opened in January, this year.



The number of recoveries stood at 77.7 per cent but there is no death or fatalities recorded.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, announced this at the COVID-19 media update at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in the Eastern Region.



He said the North East Region was the only region with no cases of COVID-19 recorded in schools.



Also, regions including Ahafo, Bono and Upper West that previously recorded active cases now have none.



There are a total of 86,737 cumulative COVID-19 cases since Ghana recorded her first two cases on March 12 in 2020.



So far, 656 persons had sadly succumbed to the disease.



The GHS has, so far, conducted 929,189 tests, with 81,299 recoveries, representing 93.7 per cent.



The active cases stood at 4,782 as of March 5, declining from 8,000 over the past four weeks.