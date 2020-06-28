Regional News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Schools in Oti implement strict coronavirus protocols

Senior High Schools in the Oti Region are ensuring that protocols outlined to curb the spread of the coronavirus are strictly adhered to.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA), which was with Nana Owusu Yeboah, Regional Minister during a tour of schools, which had re-opened after the lockdown, saw classrooms re-oriented to sit 25 each, and with furniture spaced a meter apart.



The two-day working tour took the Minister to the Krachi Nchumuruman Day Senior High Technical, Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Krachi Senior High Technical, Yabram Community Day Senior High, Asukawkaw Senior High, and the Oti Senior High Technical including others, where he interacted with students.



All students and teachers were in nose masks, and hand washing receptacles had also been mounted at the entrance to each classroom and office, whiles contactless thermometers were on hand to screen each entrant.



Nana Owusu Yeboah, commended the schools for their efforts, and encouraged students to adhere to the Presidential directives and measures including frequent washing of hands under running water and staying away from overcrowded places.



He also advised students not to only observe the protocols on campus but also continuously adhere to the measures wherever they found themselves, as failure to do so could increase the spread of the virus.



Nana Owusu Yeboa asked students to encourage other youth to learn hard to enable the new region to produce more intellectuals who could contribute effectively to it's growth and development.



The Regional Minister assured that his outfit would ensure the distribution of more Veronica buckets, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissue papers and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to help keep students and teachers to safety.



Mr Ahmed Baba Alhassan, Assistant Headmaster of Nchumuruman Community Day Senior High School urged government to give more attention by constructing teacher’s bungalows and boarding facilities.

