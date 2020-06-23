General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

Schools in Kumasi receive protective items

The majority of Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Kumasi Metropolis, have been provided with a variety of protective items as schools reopen for final and second-year Gold Track students on Monday, June 22.



They included nose masks and hand sanitizers to be distributed freely to the arriving students to enhance their safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Each student is supposed to receive two reusable nose masks and hand sanitizers after going through the requisite health screening protocols in line with the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.



A visit to some of the Schools by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, accompanied by educational and health experts, saw strict adherence to the protocols as the arriving students had their body temperature taken before being allowed entry into the school premises.



They included Opoku Ware, Asanteman, St. Hubert and Kumasi Senior and Technical high schools.



Schools across the country had since March 15, been closed after the country recorded its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases about three months ago.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, lauded the educational institutions for their observance of the instituted safety guidelines.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, he said, was committed to ensuring that every school was provided with the protective items, saying, the Assembly was working in partnership with the relevant authorities to create a harmonious environment for the students to learn.



The Reverend Father Owusu Sekyere, Headmaster of Opoku Ware SHS, said a total of 1, 967 students were expected to arrive in the course of the week.



The final year students, he said, would be in school for six weeks before sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.